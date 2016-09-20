Initiative to be launched on Gandhi Jayanti

In a bid to make the twin-cities look clean and tidy, like-minded organisations have come together to launch an initiative named ‘Colour My City’ under which they initially want to do wall paintings to beautify public places.

Members of various organisations including Kiran L. Uppar, V.B. Nitali, Veena Daniel, Sandeep Harapanahalli, Dimple Bhandari, M.J. Banglewale, and Ottilie Anban Kumar gave details of their initiative at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Apart from beautifying public places and utilities, they also want to create awareness about the citizens’ duties and responsibilities in making the city clean and tidy. The initiative will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, at 10 a.m. by cleaning compound walls of public structures and drawing paintings on various themes.

“We also want to launch another initiative - ‘Pledge for Clean City’ - by involving artists and students. Compound walls, bridges, pillars and bus-stops will be cleaned and painted. Through the initiative we want the citizens to take a pledge about maintaining their city clean and also take up the responsibility of maintenance of structures that are painted during the initiative”, architect and town planner Kiran Uppar said.

Founder of Evolve Lives Foundation, Ms. Ottilie said that making citizens adopt street walls or streets was part of the initiative. “By launching the initiative, we also want to put pressure on the local body to act”, she said.

Former Health Officer of HDMC, Dr. Nitali said that apart from various professionals, Lions Club, Lions Parivar, Rotary Club, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce, Round Table and other organisations, and Sanskriti College of Visual and Performing Arts would be participating in the initiative. At least 35-40 artists are expected to be part of the initiative apart from volunteers from different fields.