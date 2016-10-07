Nearly 200 students of the College of Agriculture in Karekere near Hassan recently spent months in six villages of Alur taluk and returned with a rice field work experience. While 78 B.Sc Agriculture students spent three months in these villages, those studying biotechnology and food science stayed for a month, sharing their classroom experiences with the farmers and gaining field experience in return.

Sharanya Ramakrishna, born and brought up in Bengaluru, had no rural life experience before she was posted to Kadalu village for 90 days as part of the Rural Agriculture Work Experience programme. “Initially, I was a little worried. I gradually developed a rapport with the villagers, and by the end of our programme, we had developed a good bond with them. In fact, it was difficult for us to leave the village,” she said on Thursday.

The programme began on July 7 and concluded on October 5. During their stay in the village, the students interacted with farmers, worked with them in the fields, presented demonstrations on vermicompost and Azolla cultivation, collected soilsamples for tests, etc. Swagath K.R., a native of Chikkamagaluru, said, “While leaving the village, the farmers told us that theylearnt many things from us. We conducted many awareness programmes for them. We taught them Azolla cultivation and also showed that use of Azolla along with fodder can increase milk yield.”

The college had chosen six villages — Kadalu, Bettadahalli, Patna, Rayasamudra, Channapura, and Kiragadale — under the programme.

Balakrishne Gowda, Dean of the college, said, “Farmers usually are unfamiliar with recent trends in agriculture. They need someone to guide them. Our students play that role effectively as part of this programme. This helps the students as well. They learn many things they cannot inside the classroom.”