KSP chief callsfor coordination between varioussub-committees

Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, called upon the organising committee and its sub-committees to collectively work to make the 82nd Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, scheduled in the first week of December in Raichur, a great success.

He was speaking at the preparatory meeting at the zilla panchayat conference hall here on Thursday.

Underlining the crucial role that sub-committees play in successfully organising any event, Mr. Baligar called for better cooperation and coordination among sub-committees for better organisation of the literary fest. “Various sub-committees are formed for specific purposes and each one of them should concentrate on their work, but in coordination with the higher ups as well as other sub-committees. Sub-committees that are entrusted with the arrangements for food and accommodation have more responsibilities. We need to ensure that nobody would face any problem in the three-day event,” he said.

He urged the NEKRTC to offer free services on December 2, 3 and 4 for those who want to participate in the sammelan. He added that the State government has already released Rs. 2 crore and a proposal for another Rs. 2 crore is with the Finance Department.

Mohmmad Yusuf, secretary of Food Sub-Committee, said that around one lakh literary enthusiasts are expected to take part in the event. “Anticipating a large turnout for three days, we are planning to open 60 food counters for hassle-free serving of food.”

Y.A. Kale, secretary for Accommodation Sub-Committee, told the meeting that 500 rooms in 25 private hotels had already been booked for guests. “Besides, staying arrangements for 3,600 people at 27 educational institutions, 1,900 people will be accommodated at various Kalyan Mantaps and 1,075 people at hostels would be made. The women sub-committee is making arrangements for putting women delegates at homes,” he said.

Mr. Baligar asked him to ensure that a maximum of four women stay at a house so that it would not be an inconvenience to the family members.