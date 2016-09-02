Karnataka’s Startup Policy is targeted at nurturing 20,000 technology-based startups and 6,000 products by 2020, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at the first meeting of the State’s Startup Council here on Thursday.

He requested the corporate sector, industry associations and the academia to collaborate with the government in promoting startups in tier II and tire III cities, detailing the initiatives of the government in promoting them.

The members discussed the strategy for building institutional capacities for nurturing entrepreneurship in educational institutions in tier II cities through the New Age Incubation Network.

The council members emphasised the need for improving ease of doing business for startups, ensuring availability of skilled manpower, opportunity for implementation of pilots through government departments.