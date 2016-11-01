IBM’s digital banking fraud prevention technology, Trusteer Pinpoint Detect, has been strengthened with the deployment of patented analytics and machine learning for real-time cognitive fraud detection.

The machine learning feature helps understand how users interact with banking websites, creating gesture models based on patterns of mouse movements that become increasingly more accurate over time.

The technology understands the context and meaning of subtle mouse movements and clicks, and uses this information to develop increasingly more accurate gesture models through machine learning.

Any unauthorised attempt to take over an account with stolen credentials will get flagged with detection of anomalies in the use of the system.

According to IBM’s X-Force Research, financial services is among the top three industries that are targeted, with around 20 million compromised last year. One of the common methods is to redirect gullible customers to a fraudulent website (which looks exactly like the actual bank site) where they are prompted to enter their user name and password.

With IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect, banks can help spot when an unauthorised user is attempting to log into a customer account, help prevent fraudulent transactions, and determine when devices are infected with high-risk malware.

Ravi Srinivasan, Vice-President, Strategy and Offering Management, IBM Security, said, “Behavioural biometrics is about what the user does, not what the user knows. Trusteer Pinpoint Detect can now better differentiate real users from fraudsters using gesture models, giving banks and other organisations the power to protect the interests of their customers, and ultimately determine the sources of financial fraud.”

Watch out if you use smart locks

Locks that can be programmed to open or close using a key from a distance are called smart locks. There are also virtual keys, basically a code, which can be sent to someone to operate remotely managed locks during specific time periods.

These are highly convenient, and fit in with the modern lifestyle. The global market for smart locks, according to analysts, is set to grow to around $3.6 billion by 2019.

But like any software-driven device, smart locks too can be hacked. “The worse ones transmit their locking/ unlocking codes in plain text, allowing hackers to intercept them with network sniffers. Others feature weak usage of cryptographic standards, letting attackers pick up and store the signals when the lock is used, and send the signal again later to unlock the device,” said Fortinet, a global leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, in an advisory.

Electronic keys can also be spoofed. Experienced hackers can quite easily clone a Bluetooth device address, giving them the “key” to open a smart lock, said Fortinet, which suggested the following precautions:

* Restrict the use of smart locks to less critical applications.

* If you are using your smartphone or smartwatch as a key, disable its Bluetooth capability.

* Manually update the lock and key’s software regularly if possible, or enable auto updating if this feature is available on the lock/ key’s operating system.

Yahoo Mail Android app supports Indian languages

Yahoo Mail app for Android is now available in seven Indian languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi. With this update, users whose language setting on their phone is set to one of these seven languages will automatically see Yahoo Mail in their preferred language.

In addition to the language updates, Yahoo Mail app on Android has added new features that are fully compatible with the Android Nougat, cutting out extra steps and making multitasking a breeze.

Another new feature enables use of Yahoo Mail side by side with other apps. For example, when you’re composing a mail, you can refer to an article that you had just read, without having to switch between apps.

Users will also be able to reply to a message right from a notification, without having to open the app. You can also quickly view and dismiss bundled notifications, archive, delete, star, etc each notification individually.

Flurry Analytics gets new features

Flurry Analytics of Yahoo has announced the availability of two improvements to the Yahoo Mobile Developer Suite: Crash Analytics 2.0 and Revenue Analytics.

James Kelm, Senior Director of Product Management at Yahoo, said, “The rollout of advanced crash and revenue analytics capabilities on Flurry provides developers with an all-in-one suite of tools to give them a 360-degree view of their app’s performance.”

Crash Analytics provides developers information about application crashes, logged errors etc., in real time. This functionality is vital for determining the root cause of any issues quickly, while keeping apps running smoothly and customers happy at the same time.

APPVIEW

SAYIT -- This is a convenient app when you can’t read; it will turn the text into speech, which you can listen to. If you want the app to read aloud any text selection, article or an entire webpage, share the content with SayIt. The article text is automatically downloaded from the link. The app also automatically detects the language.