Coffee growers hit the National Highway 75, to promote consumption of coffee on Saturday. Hundreds of travellers on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road were stopped and offered coffee. The event was organised to mark the International Coffee Day.

The growers had set up stalls near Alur, Ballupete and Sakaleshpur to offer coffee to the travellers. Many travellers were surprised as people in groups signalled them to stop their vehicles and offered coffee cups. “Today is International Coffee Day, we are offering coffee free, please have it”- this was the appeal from the growers in groups. Hundreds of travellers parked their vehicles and took a break. This is the first time the growers have taken up such an event. Women members of the planters’ families offered both hot and cold coffee at Ballupete.

The Coffee Board had also organised a programme at the office of Joint Director in Hassan to mark the occasion. A short film on coffee cultivation was screened and a quiz on coffee was held for college students. Coffee planter and former member of Coffee Board H.P. Mohan, inaugurating the programme, said there was a need for spreading awareness among the public on pure coffee. “Many people have been addicted to coffee with a high concentration of chicory. We need to promote pure coffee with little chicory. The per capita consumption of coffee in India is less compared to countries like Norway,” he said. He also called upon youths to give up carbonated drinks and pick up coffee instead.

Joint Director of Coffee Board T.C. Hemanth Kumar said the day was an occasion to promote coffee consumption. “More than the growers, middlemen are making more profit. I wish cooperative organisations take up coffee powder making so that they get benefits,” he added. Deputy Director D.H. Srinivas and others participated.