‘Coercive measures will be counter-productive’

Members of the Ulma-e-ahi-e-Sunnat staged a protest here on Saturday against reported attempts by the Centre to implement a Uniform Civil Code and change the Muslim personal law. Organisation conveners Hafiz Nazirullah Qadri and Sayed Fazululhaque Sharekhan Inamdar presented a memorandum to DC N. Jayaram and said that coercive measures to bring in changes in the personal law would be counter-productive.

They said the Indian Muslims stand by the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board. There was no gender bias in the community but some miscreants were propagating false information about the Sharia with oblique motives. — Special Correspondent