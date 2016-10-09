Kolar: The Pre University Education Department organised special coaching classes to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes students studying in first and second pre university classes.

City Municipal Council (CMC) president Mahalakshmi inaugurated the coaching classes at Government Pre University College for Boys .

“SC/ST students should make use of the facilities provided by the government and achieve progress in life,” Ms. Mahalakshmi said.

College principal S. Venkataswamy presided over the function. DPUE deputy director A.K. Papanna spoke.

Special classes which began on October 8 will continue till October 23.