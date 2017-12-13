CM’s Sadhana Sambrahma Yatre in Basavakalyan today

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch Sadhana Sambrahma Yatre, a month-long State tour from Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Wednesday, announcing new schemes, laying foundation stones for new projects and dedicating completed projects to the State.

Addressing a media conference in Bidar on Tuesday, Eshwar Khandre, Minister of State for Municipalities and Local Bodies Department and Department of Public Enterprises and Bidar in-charge, said that the Chief Minister would lay foundation stones and inaugurate completed projects worth around ₹ 1,000 crore in Basavakalyan, Humnabad and Bhalki on the first day of his State-wide tour.

In Basavakalyan, the Chief Minister is scheduled to launch a project worth ₹ 180 crore for filling 15 rural tanks and Chulkinala Reservoir. Besides, he would inaugurate a conference hall built at a cost of ₹ 20 crore apart from laying foundation stones for various projects taken up by Basavakalyan City Municipal Corporation at a cost of ₹ 5.65 crore. His other programmes in Basavakalyan include inauguration of children and maternity hospital, laying foundation stones for model horticulture field village, fourth stage of Namma Raste-Namma Grama project, Wadi-Sirgapur bridge-cum-barrage project, Ujalamba bridge-cum-barrage project, various rural drinking water projects, different projects to be taken up by the Public Works Department, a new building for the government ITI.