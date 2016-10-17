‘If it is systematically maintained, groundwater table in the city will increase’

City Municipal Council (CMC) president Manjunath Goppe has said that the city municipal council has decided to remove silt from the ‘Sihineeru Honda’, that is one of the waterbodies that was built by the rulers of Chitradurga, without any help from the State government.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the work will be taken up with the help of people and different organisations in the district.

“Earlier, water from the pond was supplied to the entire city, but owing to the lack of maintenance the pond has become dirty.

If it is cleaned and systematically maintained, the ground watertable in the city would increase,” he added.

Scientifc methods

Though attempts were made earlier to clean the pond, the authorities could not succeed as they had not followed scientific methods in removing the silt. Now, systematic and scientific plans have been made to clean the pond and the work would be continuously carried out for 10 days, he added.

The work to remove silt and cleaning the pond will be inaugurated by B.N. Chandrappa, MP, on Octocber 17, he added.

