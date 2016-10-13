Garbage crisis:Piles of solid waste dumped near Hebbahalla, off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Mandya on Wednesday.

The council has established a dumping yard at Kalenahalli on the outskirts of the town

With awareness programmes failing to yield desired results, the Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) has resorted to filing criminal cases against those who dump solid waste in public places.

The CMC has established a garbage dumping yard at Kalenahalli on the outskirts of the town and has hired contractors and private vehicles to collect solid waste from all 35 wards in the town. Nevertheless, law breakers, who are mainly owners of hotels, wedding halls and chicken stalls, are dumping garbage near Hebbahalla and some other places along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Following the development, the CMC has decided to initiate strict measures including filing first-information-reports (FIR) against such violators, T.N. Narasimha Kumar, Commissioner, CMC, told The Hindu. “We imposed a penalty on two people recently,” he added.

The quantity of solid waste being generated across the town is about six tonnes a day.

Awareness campaigns

The CMC has conducted many awareness campaigns across the town and distributed pamphlets against the dumping of solid waste at public places. Mr. Kumar has also warned of penal action against those who dump garbage at public places and causing health problems in localities in the town.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has also sought “rigorous measures” from the CMC against indiscriminate dumping of solid waste at public places.

CMC served notice

“We recently issued a showcause notice to the CMC against dumping commercial and poultry waste in public places. We have noticed the piles of garbage along the highway. We will demand that the CMC implement immediate measures to fix this issue,” an officer at KSPCB told The Hindu.

According to the officer, dumping solid waste at public places is a punishable offence under the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2000.