Bidar police have arrested Bidar City Municipal Council member Shashi Hosalli and four others on the charge of murdering a realtor in Bidar.

Narasimha Reddy, who was severely injured when the accused allegedly attacked him two weeks ago, died in a private hospital on Wednesday.

Police officers investigating the case changed the charge to murder from attempt to murder and sent the five accused to judicial custody.

The other accused are the CMC member’s brother Gangadhar Hosalli, their nephews Mahesh Pasargi and Vinod Pasargi and their employee Nagesh Sindhol. Investigation is still on, Sub Inspector of Police Veeranna Magi said.

On August 30, Gangadhar Hosalli and the three accused assaulted Narasimha Reddy and his associates near Siddharoodh Mutt. They were seeking vengeance for an attack on Shashi Hosalli allegedly by Narasimha Reddy. Shashi Hosalli has recovered now.