Bidar police arrested Bidar City Municipal Council member Shashi Hosalli and four others on charges of murdering a realtor.

Narasimha Reddy, who was severely injured when the accused allegedly attacked him two weeks ago, died in a private hospital on Wednesday.

Police officers investigating the case changed the charges to `murder’ from `attempt to murder’ and sent the five accused to judicial custody.

The accused include the CMC member’s brother Gangadhar Hosalli, his nephews Mahesh Pasargi and Vinod Pasargi and employee Nagesh Sindhol. Investigative is on, sub inspector Veeranna Magi said.

On August 30, Gangadhar and the three others had assaulted Narasimha Reddy and his associates near Siddharoodh Mutt. They were seeking vengeance for an attack on Shashi Hosalli allegedly by Narasimha Reddy a few days ago. Shashi Hosalli who had received some injuries in the attack, has recovered now. The case has been registered in the Gandhi Gunj police station.