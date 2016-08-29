State govt. will also help, he tells farmers at Koppal convention

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive 50 per cent of farm loans provided by commercial banks to bail out farmers caught in the agricultural crisis.

“If Mr. Modi does so, I will also take a decision to waive agricultural loans taken from cooperative societies in the State,” he said and added that he had already discussed the issue with Mr. Modi in person, apart from apprising him about the plight of farmers. “I am committed to my stand even now,” he added.

He was addressing a mammoth convention of beneficiaries of Krishi Bhagya, titled ‘Swavalambi, Swabhimani Samavesha’, drawn from 12 districts of north Karnataka here on Monday.

“I am aware of the problems and plight of farmers in the State and also believe that the country prospers only if farmer prospers. I have been trying to mitigate their problems by providing interest-free farm loans upto Rs. 3 lakh, besides charging minimum interest rate for loans upto Rs. 10 lakh, waiving off interest and compensating their loss of crop due to severe drought. My government is committed to farmers’ welfare.”

‘Promises fulfilled’

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government has been fulfilling its promise of completing all the pending irrigation projects by spending around Rs. 10,000 crore every year. So far, the government had spent around Rs. 30,000 crore and an equal amount would be spent during the next two years to provide irrigation facilities under various schemes.

He responded positively to some of the demands put forth by Basavaraj Rayareddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge Minister, and other legislators of the district, including according administrative approval for Krishna third phase irrigation projects that benefits a couple of taluks and for construction of balancing reservoir to recoup the State’s legitimate share of water in Tungabhadra dam going waste into the river.