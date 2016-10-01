Tapal Ganesh, mine owner, has expressed concern over the delay in resolving the row over the inter-State border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at Ballari and Sandur taluk.

In his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that both the State governments had not yet tried to get the issue resolved, though the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee had written to the Chief Secretaries seeking early action to determine the border passing through Ballari Reserve Forests.

Reminding Mr. Siddarmaiah about the ‘padayatra’ taken out by him from Bengaluru to Ballari as the Leader of the Opposition to highlight the illegal mining carried out by G. Janardhan Reddy, Mr. Ganesh said that the inaction of the Congress government in getting the issue settled would only give room for the suspicion that the government was aiding Mr. Reddy to weaken the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team. The investigating agencies would not be in a position to exactly quantify the mineral wealth allegedly looted by Mr. Reddy and his mining companies and allow him to go scot-free.

Punishment

“The inaction of the government, even three-and-a-half years after coming to power, will also give room for the public to construe that the Congress took out the padayatra only to come to power,” he said. Mr. Ganesh underlined the need for the State government to act swiftly to ensure that Mr. Reddy and others involved in illegal mining were punished.

