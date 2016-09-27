Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be visiting the flood-affected areas in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday along with senior officials and his Ministerial colleagues to take stock of the situation that has arisen owing to heavy rain in the district.

Official sources said here on Monday that Mr. Siddaramaiah would land at the Bidar Airport of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister Eashwar Khandre and other senior officials, would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas and also visit one village in Bidar district before heading to the temporary helipad at Navodaya School in Korwar of Chitapur taluk to visit the flood-affected areas in Sedam and Chitapur taluks.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil and Minister of State for Tourism Priyank Kharge, will undertake a tour of theTengli village on the banks of Bennethora river in Sedam taluk and later visit the affected areas in Kansur village of Chitapur taluk. He will inspect damage caused to the standing crops and public property.