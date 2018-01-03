CM to present budget on February 16

more-in

With the Assembly polls scheduled in April-May in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the State Budget on February 16. This will be the sixth budget of the Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah’s 13th as the Finance Minister.

The Cabinet decided to hold the budget session from February 16 to 28 and the budget is expected to roll out several schemes to woo voters. Last year, the Chief Minister presented the budget on March 15. Briefing presspersons on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the Governor will address the joint session of the legislature on February 5 and the session will continue till February 9.

The cabinet cleared a ₹2352.60-crore drinking water project to supply water to villages of Molakalmuru, Challakere, Kudligi and Pavagada from the Tungabhadra river.