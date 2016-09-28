BJP leader Renukacharya M.P., has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his office to influence the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to get an investigation report in favour of Minister K.J. George, who was facing charges of abetting the suicide of Dy.SP M.K. Ganapathy.

Addressing presspersons on Tuesday, Mr. Renukacharya, a former Minister, said that the CID, which was slow in investigating the murder of writer M.M. Kalburgi, was in a hurry to close the alleged suicide case of Ganapathy. “This clearly shows that the government put pressure on the CID to complete the investigation fast so that the accused was reinstated in the Cabinet,” he said.