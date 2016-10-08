National » Karnataka

MYSURU, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 05:42 IST

CM launches a slew of big-ticket projects in Mysuru

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

He lays foundation stone for new DC office on German Press premises and for a glass house at Kuppanna Park

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday laid the foundation stone for a series of projects, including the new office of the Deputy Commissioner at the German Press premises. He also launched work on a Rs. 233-crore drinking water scheme for the city.

The new DC office will be a three-storeyed building with a heritage facade, resembling the Lalitha Mahal Palace. It will be spread over 22,920 square metres. Phase one of the project will be the construction of a building to house 11 district-level offices of various government departments at a cost of Rs. 59 crore. In the second phase, the remaining 17 district-level offices will be built at a cost of Rs. 110 crore, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Once it is ready, all the district offices of government departments will be brought under one roof. Phase one of the project is expected to completed in 18 months. The contract has been awarded to the Pune-based Shirke Constructions.

The CM said the building will be both beautiful and useful to the public. “There is no point in having a beautiful building as the Deputy Commissioner’s office unless it also serves the needs of the people,” he said.

Drinking water scheme

Mr. Siddaramaiah also launched 24x7 drinking water scheme for parts of the city under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

While the Centre will bear 50 per cent of the costs incurred on the scheme, being implemented jointly by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB) and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the State government and MCC will bear 20 per cent and 30 per cent of the amount, respectively.

The Jamshedpur Utilities Supply Company, which has been managing the water supply mechanism in the city for the last few years, has established 47 of the proposed 69 District Metering Areas (DMA) to ensure 24x7 drinking water supply. Under the new project, the remaining 22 DMAs will be established. The project aim to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply to 67,770 connections in 26 MCC wards. The project also envisages construction of high-level reservoirs and balancing reservoirs.

The other projects launched by the Chief Minister were the construction of a glass house at Kuppanna Park, also known as Nishad Bagh, at a cost of Rs. 5.95 crore, and the creation of a four-lane road from Mysuru Dairy Circle in Siddhartha Layout to Ring Road using Rs. 30.5 crore.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Aadhaar to be made mandatory for all school, PU students

Government is not at war with any student body, says Javadekar

Karnataka briefs Cauvery Central team

Karnataka to make Aadhaar mandatory for some students

Government mulls direct aid to distressed onion farmers

Heritage village reopens tomorrow

Cauvery: Karnataka presents grim picture to Central team

Engagements for Oct 8

Eshwarappa cancels Rayanna Brigade’s Tumakuru meet

Wrong to underestimate strength of regional parties: Deve Gowda


Bengaluru

Building collapse: Sixth body recovered

Building plan violations rampant

This Sunday, spend your morning cycling

No stay for steel elevated road project

RTO launches new website

No BBMP officers named

‘Mandatory Aadhaar rule will help weed out duplication’

Two arrested for selling weapons

Crop patterns affect onion, tomato prices

Mangaluru

Shiradi Ghat road reconstruction likely to start on October 15

Yettinahole diversion: Students and activists stage demonstration

Red Snapper fish sourced from Kochi caused food poisoning

Kankanady Town Police Station to start functioning in a week

Protest staged seeking repair to Surathkal-Kana Road


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Aadhaar to be made mandatory for all school, PU students

By the end of 2016-17 academic year, every student in the State will have an Aadhaar card. The Department of Primary and Secondary Educatio... »