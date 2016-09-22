The only thing that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done for the State’s farmers is grant them ‘Suicide Bhagya’, C.H. Vijay Shankar, BJP Raitha Morcha State president, said in Bidar on Wednesday. He was speaking at a meeting of Morcha leaders and members.

Mr. Shankar said that the CM had failed the farmers on all accounts. “He has failed in protecting the interest of farmers, the poor and rural folk. As a result of his anti-poor policies and bad governance, farmers are being driven to suicide,” he said. He urged party workers to create awareness among farmers about the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Centre. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced path breaking schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana and a transparent fertiliser policy to help farmers. This should be communicated to the people, and efforts should be made to increase the number of beneficiaries,” he said.

District BJP president Shailendra Beldale, State Raitha Morcha leaders Shiva Prasad, Mallappa Gowda, Jagannath Chillabatte, Shankargouda Patil, Subhash Kallur and Channammallappa Hajjaragi, district Raitha Morcha president Suresh Mashetty, Yuva Morcha leader Gurunath Rajgira and others were present.