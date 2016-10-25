seeking blessings:The former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and the former Minister,H.D. Revanna, at the Hasanamba Temple, in Hassan on Monday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to comment on the former Minister Srinivas Prasad’s resignation as MLA, the former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has said. Mr. Kumaraswamy was addressing presspersons after visiting the Hasanamba Temple here on Monday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should recall what he did in 2004-05. He had then started Ahinda meetings because he could not become the Chief Minister while staying in the Janata Dal (Secular). Now what moral right does he have to comment on Mr. Srinivas Prasad?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah, in the Congress convention at Nanajangud on Sunday, had said that Mr. Srinivas Prasad left the Congress because he was removed from the Cabinet.

“All politicians live in glass houses. They should be careful before commenting on others. Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister when he launched Ahinda meetings. He should have worked for the welfare of the backward classes, instead of holding conventions,” Mr. Kumaraswamy added.

On campaigning for

Srinivas Prasad

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he would campaign for Mr. Srinivas Prasad if he contested as an independent candidate in the ensuing Nanjangud bypoll.

“This is my personal opinion. We are yet to take a decision in the party. If Mr. Srinivas Prasad joins our party, I welcome him. Even if he does not join the party but chooses to contest as an independent I wish to campaign for him,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress leaders for projecting PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son as the party’s candidate in Nanjangud. “Earlier they were criticising JD(S) as a party of Deve Gowda and his sons. Now Mr. Mahadevappa’s son is all set to contest from Nanjangud, while Mr. Siddaramaiah has said that his son would contest from Varuna if it was wish of the people,” he added.