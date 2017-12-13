CM has done nothing for Kurubas: Varthur

more-in

The former Minister and a prominent leader from Kuruba community Varthur Prakash made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the latter, who had spearheaded AHINDA (a forum of minorities, backward classes and Dalits), has done nothing to uplift the oppressed in his four-and-a-half year tenure as Chief Minister.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Prakash said that Mr. Siddaramaiah who had earlier projected himself as an AHINDA leader, had changed his stance and now he is out to finish Dalit leaders to please the upper castes. He accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of resisting the inclusion of MLAs from his community as Ministers in his Cabinet. To a question, Mr. Prakash added that his new political party, “Namma Congress”, would be launched at Kudalsangama in Bagalkot district on December 27. Around four lakh people from across the State are expected to attend the inaugural programme of the new party, he added.