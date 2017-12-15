CM denies Kumaraswamy’s allegations

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied allegations made by former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy about a Rs. 2,000 crore scam in the government-owned Mysore Minerals and said that there was no scam and Mr. Kumarswamy may not produce any documents related it.

He was speaking to presspersons at a helipad in Manvi town in Raichur district on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was here to lay the foundation stone for various development woks, said that “He (Mr. Kumaraswamy) always makes allegations but does not produce any documents.”

He said that there may not be achhe din as long as BJP is ruling the country. “Had anybody seen achhe din in the past three-and-a-half years after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,” he asked. Prices of fuel and other items were hiked many times. However, BJP leaders were claiming that they would create a ‘Congress-mukht Bharat’, he said adding that it is an impossible task.

Asked about an exit poll which predicts BJP’s victory in Gujrat and Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said surveys were proved wrong sometimes. The results in any State may not impact Karnataka.

Stressing the need to go back to the ballot paper voting system, the Chief Minister said that he will write to the Election Commission to use ballot papers during the State Assembly election.

To a question, he said that there may be a chance of tampering with EVMs as per an opinion of experts. “The Central government can make anything as the Election Commission is working under it.”