Expressing his distaste for lavish weddings, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday assured to consider the proposal for bringing in a Bill to curb ostentatious marriages.

“I am also against vulgar exhibition of wealth,” he told presspersons at the airport in Mysuru in response to the preparations for the wedding of the former Minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter.

“We will consider whether we need to make a law against such lavish weddings,” he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that he had also received an invitation to the wedding and had accepted the card out of courtesy.

It may be mentioned here that Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar had moved a private member’s Bill in the Legislative Assembly last year that sought to curb lavish weddings.