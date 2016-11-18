Chief Minister Siddaramiah addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, DG and IGP Om Prakash and Home Secretary Subash Chandra are also seen. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

The Karnataka government on Friday increased monthly allowances by Rs. 2,000 for police personnel upto the rank of sub-inspectors (SI). New allowances would come into effect from September 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 90 per cent of the police personnel in the State would benefit.

The State government would constitute a pay commission next year for revision of salary of all government employees, including police, he told presspersons at his home office ‘Krishna’.

It was also decided to give promotion to constables, head constables, and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) in every 10 years.

The Chief Minister said that following the recommendations of a committee headed by ADGP Raghavendra Auradkar, it was decided to increase allowances of constables, head constables, ASI and SI.

While monthly uniform allowances have been hiked from Rs. 100 to Rs. 500, conveyance allowances go up to Rs. 600, and risk allowances, Rs. 1,000. Earlier there was no conveyance and risk allowances for policemen upto the rank of SI. About 80,000 police personnel would benefit from these three allowances. This measure would cost the exchequer Rs. 90 crore a year, the Chief Minister said.

The police constabulary was upset over the government’s delay in announcing a pay hike as per the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced that the post of orderlies, trained constables who are doing menial jobs in homes of police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above, would be abolished.

‘Demonetisation affected common people’

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government is not against demonetisation and curbing black money in the market but the Centre should have been well-prepared for the exercise. “We are totally supporting steps against curbing black money in the economy. But the Centre has not ensured adequate supply of other currency notes in the market and farmers, petty businessmen, and poor people have been adversely affected by the abolition of higher denomination notes.”

He said he had written two letters to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressing inconvenience caused to the common people. But there was no response.

“Patients visiting private hospitals are affected most as hospitals are not accepting old 500 and 1,000 denomination currency notes. Farmers have also not been able to repay their loans to cooperative banks as banks are not accepting the old notes,” he added.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara was present.