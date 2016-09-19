Rotary Mysore West will hold a magic show-cum-fundraiser by Gopinath Muthukad, noted magician from Kerala, in the city on November 5 and 6.

A press statement described Mr. Muthukad as a magician, escapologist, life coach and motivational speaker, who is also good at dispelling common superstitions among children. “He employs magic as a medium to convey his messages to the public,” the statement said.

Two magic shows exclusively for schoolchildren will be held at Nada Mantapa, the indoor stadium at Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram, on Nanjangud Road on November 5. The first show will be held at 9 a.m. and the second show at 3 p.m.

The funds raised will be used for meeting the expenses of the club, whose community service projects include the Rotary West Institute of Mother and Deaf Child (T.K. Layout), a unique initiative where mothers are taught to teach their hearing-impaired children, and the Vocational Training Centre (Kanakadasanagar), which provides chances for women and the disabled to earn a living. For more details, contact Rotary Mysore West president Hanumanth C.R. (99456 11224) or secretary Srinath B.S. (94484 87473).