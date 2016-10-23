Muslim clerics said here on Saturday that the Muslim community would not tolerate interference in the Muslim Personal Law.

Addressing press persons here on Saturday, Moulana Ahmed Siraz Faizabadi, vice-president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Karnataka; clerics Moulana Mohammed Ismail Hashmi and Moulana Saleem Sab; and Congress leader Babajan Mudhol termed it as an attack on their religious beliefs. “Any amendment to the Shariat will be against the Koran,” they said.

Refuting the statements by those favouring amendments to the Muslim personal law and those who termed the triple talaq as “anti-Islamic”, Moulana Faizabadi said that the concept of triple talaq was written in the Koran and anything written in the Koran could not be changed.

He said, “Article 25 of the Constitution permits us to follow the rules and regulations of one’s religion. The Islamic Shariat is neither made nor declared by any human being. It is purely self made and self declared by Allah. Nobody has the power to change the Islamic Shariat till ‘Qayamat’.” Mr. Faizabadi said that those who were finding it difficult to follow Islamic principles should accept a religion of their choice.

Terming those favouring amendments to Islamic Shariat as “so-called Muslims”, Moulana Mohammed Ismail Hashmi said,

“Article 44 says that the State shall endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India and that means it can’t impose it on the citizens.”