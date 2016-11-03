Commending municipal authorities for the drive to clear encroachments over public properties and pavements in the twin cities, district-in-charge minister Vinay Kulkarni has said that the drive would continue for another month.

Speaking to presspersons after the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations recently, Mr. Kulkarni said that through the drive, which would go on for another month, bottlenecks on the arterial roads of the twin cities would be cleared of encroachments. He said the drive was meant to get back the public space and improve the traffic management.

The district administration had proposed to allot land to street vendors and convert it into a food court. However, the proposal had been turned down by the vendors, he said.

On the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Mr. Kulkarni said the contractor who had failed to complete the old bus station work in Dharwad had been imposed a fine of Rs. 4 lakhs and re-tender process for the construction of the old bus station had been completed now.

Water bodies

There was a proposal to hand over the maintenance of water bodies in the twin cities to private parties and a decision on this would be taken after placing the issue before the municipal council.