For a clean city:Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and other officials during a cleanliness drive organised as part of the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Belagavi on Sunday.—PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER

Govt. staff, students and the public wielded brooms for a clean Belagavi

The 147th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations were marked by a common feature here wherein government officials, staff of private institutions, students and teachers in schools and colleges, wielded brooms to participate in the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Sunday.

A cleanliness drive by Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and his team of officials from the Belagavi City Corporation, Belagavi Urban Development Authority and other departments in a slum came in handy for the district administration and the civic authorities to learn how pathetic was the living condition of the residents living in such neglected pockets. The city has been selected under the Union government’s Smart City project. At the Visvesvaraya Technological Universtiy, Registrar (Evaluation) H.G. Shakherappa and S.B. Dandagi, Coordinator, VTU Centre for PG Studies, organised a function and called upon students to emulate the values of Mahatma Gandhi. Students of Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School for Girls at Kittur participated in a Swachh Bharat campaign by clearing the weeds on their premises.