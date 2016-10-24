Yuva Brigade’s ‘Kanaka Nade’ cleanliness campaign was held in areas belonging to the Sri Krishna Mutt/temple on Sunday amidst allegations of violations of the Deputy Commissioner’s orders.

The Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti has demanded legal action and arrest of brigade mentor Chakravarti Sulibele.

Ban on campaign

The Deputy Commissioner had banned the campaign on Car Street and on roads leading to the mutt and temple. The members held the drive in areas belonging to the mutt, including the temple’s inner premises, Rajangana Hall, toilet complex and Rajangana Park area from 8.45 a.m. to 1 p.m., while avoiding the roads mentioned in the order.

Order violated

Earlier, about 250 members of the brigade gathered outside Sri Kanakadasa Shrine near near the mutt at around 8.30 a.m. Visheshwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt and Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of Shiroor Mutt garlanded the idol of Sri Kanakadasa at the shrine to mark the start of the campaign. The Pejawar seer and Mr. Sulibele said the campaign was taken out without violating the Deputy Commissioner’s orders.

The Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti, which opposed the ‘Kanaka Nade,’ said that Deputy Commissioner’s order had been violated. At a meeting at the District Police Office, samiti district convenor, Shyamraj Birti, said the Pejawar seer had inaugurated the cleanliness campaign by handing over brooms and garbage collection bins. He alleged the activists of had sat and sung bhajans on Car Street.

Samiti demands

