Classical music concerts by stalwarts from Chennai have been postponed owing to the Cauvery violence. The Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Seva Mandali Charitable Trust in V.V. Mohalla here has been organising the heritage music festival since 54 years. This year, it had planned a 14-day programme starting September 5. C.R. Himamshu, secretary of the Trust, told The Hindu that the Trust had to cancel many programmes scheduled for the next few days. The musicians could not come to Mysuru owing to the agitations, he said and noted that if the situation returned to normal by September 16, the programme may be rescheduled.