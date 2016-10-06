angry workers:Contract civic workers staging a protest in Shivamogga on Wednesday over the alleged misbehaviour of Mayor S. K. Mariyappa.— photo: Vaidya

Civic workers serving on contract basis with the Shivamogga City Corporation staged a protest in the city on Wednesday over the alleged misbehaviour of Mayor S.K. Mariyappa.

Bhanuprasad B.A., a social activist, said the corporation has not paid civic workers their salary for two months. To meet the expenses on Dasara festivities, a delegation of civic workers met Mr. Mariyappa on Tuesday and requested him to clear the dues. However, Mr. Mariyappa verbally abused them instead, he said.

He pressed the Directorate of Municipal Administration to sack Mr. Mariyappa for failing to discharge his duties and misbehaving with workers. The State government should also regularise the service of civic workers working on contract basis, he added.

The protesters burnt an effigy of Mr. Mariyappa at Gopi Circle. Traffic was paralysed for a while as a result.