Flowers were in great demand on the eve of Ayudha Puja in Mysuru.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Markets were teeming with people making last-minute purchases

The city is geared up to celebrate Ayudha Puja on Monday.

The markets are bustling as people shop for essential items such as flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Despite the skyrocketing prices, the markets had turned hectic with the people undeterred by the price rise.

The area around Dufferin Clock outside the Devaraja Market has been swarming with buyers since past two days.

The flower market inside the Devaraja Market is teeming with people who are making wholesale purchases of flowers for puja and decorations.

Flower and ash-gourd vendors have put up their shops along Dhanwantri Road, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road and also in most residential areas.

The brisk sale of marigold is noticed in most markets while different varieties of roses are being sold at Rs. 300 a kilo.

Garlands, including those made of jasmine and rose, were sold between Rs. 100 and Rs. 1,000 depending on their sizes.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in place for the Ayudha Puja inside the Mysuru Palace with the scion of Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, offering puja to the royal armoury (khas ayudhas). The rituals connected with the Ayudha Puja are expected to commence in the early hours of Monday.

This is the second Ayudha Puja of Mr. Yaduveer after his coronation as the successor to the royal family.