They can now be reached on94811 00100

The city police, who have been making use of WhatsApp to receive complaints from the public, have now shifted to a fancy number that is easier to remember.

They can now be reached on 94811 00100, a number that has been provided to them free of cost by BSNL. However, the police will continue to receive complaints on the old number for the next 15 days.

The police have been receiving complaints on WhatsApp since June last year, with people sharing with them related photographs and video clips.

The migration to the new number started on October 13. “We will receive complaints on both numbers for the time being. When we receive a complaint on the old number, we will send an acknowledgement to the sender from the new number,” a member of the Mysuru City Police’s social media team told The Hindu .

A police officer said sending complaints through WhatsApp has been a big hit. “We receive 60 to 70 posts a day from the public on various offences, be it concerned with traffic or law and order.”

A majority of the complaints are regarding traffic violations such as performing stunts, riding without helmet, and riding triples.

The police also are quick in their response to such complaints. All the complaints received on WhatsApp are forwarded to a common group comprising not only all the officers of the rank of police inspector and above, but also to the Police Commissioner. “As senior police officers are in the group, the response is swift,” a police source said.

On WhatsApp,

people get to share video clips and pictures to support

their complaints