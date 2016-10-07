City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has been transferred as Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Mr. Dayananda has been “transferred with immediate effect” and posted under further orders as Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru.

The transfer of the City Police Commissioner in the midst of Dasara festivities has come as a surprise. Mr. Dayananda’s successor has not been announced in the notification.

Mr. Dayananda took over as the Commissioner of Mysuru City in April 2015.