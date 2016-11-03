The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a preliminary charge sheet running into 1,300 pages in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Wednesday, laying bare details of the grizzly killing.

The case had aroused interest as Bhaskar, an NRI businessman who owned big businesses in Saudi Arabia and Udupi, went missing from his house here on July 28, and was presumed murdered, leading to the arrest of his wife and son.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Ida Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police, CID, said that after Gulabi Shetty, Bhaskar’s mother, filed a missing complaint on July 29, the Manipal police inquired with the three accused — Bhaskar’s wife Rajeshwari (50), their son Navneet (20), and Niranjan (26), a priest, and the sequence of events had unfolded during the investigation.

The CID found that there was enmity between the trio and Bhaskar on the issues of property ownership and extra-marital relationships. Describing the events of July 28, he said that Bhaskar had stepped out after having a bath around 3 p.m. and the accused sprayed pepper spray on his face, beat him with iron rods, administered poison, and drowned him in a bathtub.

They later put him in the boot of a car and drove to Nandalike village, about 36 km from Udupi, where they burnt his body in a ‘homa kunda’ (made out of stones) in Niranjan’s house. Niranjan and Raghavendra (26), Niranjan’s driver, then cleaned the room. They dispersed the remains of Bhaskar in a nearby rivulet. Srinivas Bhat (56), Niranjan’s father, had the tiles of the room replaced. The CID team had recovered some bones and stones from the rivulet. These items were sent for investigation and DNA analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory. As per the DNA analysis report and evidences, the CID had filed a preliminary charge sheet, he said. Rajeshwari, Navneet and Niranjan had been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under Sections 302, 201, 204, 120B, read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code, while Srinvas and Raghavendra had been charged with destruction of evidence, he said.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of the three main accused till November 17.

The case

Bhaskar Shetty, an NRI businessman, went missing from his house in Udupi on July 28

His mother filed a missing complaint on July 29

He was presumed murdered, and his wife and son were arrested

His body was burnt in a ‘homa kunda’ in a priest’s house at Nandalike: Police

CID found that there was enmity between three accused and Bhaskar on issues including property ownership