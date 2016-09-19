‘It is a grave injustice meted out to the family of deceased M.K. Ganapathi’

The ‘B’ report submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the Madikeri court in the suicide case of the former Deputy Superintendent of Police M. K. Ganapathi was intended at ensuring the re-induction of K.J. George into the Council of Ministers, said Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Shettar said that the CID giving a clean chit to Mr. George and two other senior police officials was a grave injustice meted to the family of the deceased police officer. The BJP would resort to a protest if Mr. George was re-inducted into the Council of Ministers, he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the CID had become the “Congress Investigative Department” and it submitted its investigation report two days before the deadline set by the State government. It was strange that the CID, which could not crack the murder cases of M.M. Kalburgi, cricket betting, killing of the police officer Mallikarjun Bandi and others for a prolonged period, had completed the investigation and submitted report so quickly in this particular case. He alleged that junior officials working on the case were under immense pressure from their seniors to give a clean chit to the former Minister and the senior police officials. “We had predicted the same outcome on the day the State government handed over the case to CID,” he said and added that the clean chit by the CID will not mean anything to Mr. George as the one-man judicial commission headed by the former judge Keshavan Narayan is yet to begin investigation.

It was pity that the government has so far not given an office or handed over documents related to case to Justice Keshavan Narayan. This shows how the State government is trying to hush up the case, he said and demanded that the State government to hand over all documentary evidences collected by the investigative agency to the judicial commission.