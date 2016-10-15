Masterminds (English)

Director: Jared Hess

Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis.

On October 4, 1997, 17.3 million dollars was stolen from the regional office vault of Loomis, Fargo & Co by David Scott Ghantt, the vault supervisor, with help from his girlfriend and former co-worker Kelly, Steve and Michelle Chambers and four others. The robbers were caught within six months after they made a bunch of mistakes, including splashing money on houses and fancy cars.

Jared Hess’ Masterminds is based on this heist with Zach Galifianakis playing Ghantt. Once you figure out that this is not a heist movie from the uber-violent Tarantino school, you could settle down to some gentle laughs.

However, considering the ensemble cast, which includes Owen Wilson crooked nose and all as Chambers and Jason Sudeikis as the jolly hitman, there seem to be a lot of missed opportunities. Pagers and hideous hair, however, are such fun!

MINI ANTHIKAD CHHIBBER

Once you figure out this is not an urban-violent heist movie, you could settle down to some laughs