Minister of State for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya, who is also the district in-charge Minister, on Sunday directed the Commissioner of the City Municipal Council to take immediate steps to clear the encroachments in the city.

Speaking at a cleanliness programme organised as a part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here, Mr. Anjaneya said that it has come to the notice of the authorities concerned that many people have constructed houses by blocking drains by violating the norms. “The officials of the CMC should take immediate steps to clear such encroachments,” he said. The officials of the CMC should go on city rounds at regular intervals to check encroachments and cleanliness.

They should also create awareness among people on maintaining cleanliness, he added. “Mahatma Gandhi had given top priority for cleanliness and had launched several programmes in this regard in Harijan colonies. Pourakarmikas should be treated with dignity for their noble work,” he said.