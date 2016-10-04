Winners of various categories in the ISKCON Heritage Fest posing for a group photographafter the prize distribution ceremony in Hubballi.

By winning most prizes in various categories, Chinmaya English Primary School, Hubballi, emerged as the winner at the ISKCON Heritage Fest and bagged the Rolling Trophy.

Benaka Vidya Mandir and SDM CBSE School were adjudged as the runners-up in the heritage fest organised by ISKCON Temple Hubballi-Dharwad, in which over 13,500 children took part in 30 different contests.

In all, 800 prizes to the winners of different categories and contests based on Indian heritage were given away during the prize distribution ceremony held on the temple premises on Sunday.

Chairman of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad, Narinder Barwal of Himalaya Enterprises, Usha Hegde of Nandu Chemicals and President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Rajiv Lochan Dasa gave away the prizes to the winners.

Students from kindergarten to class X participated in the nine-day heritage fest.

The festival involved a number of colourful events such as drama, dance, rangoli, vocal music, Vedic quiz, painting contest and others and provided a platform for students of different age groups to showcase their talents.