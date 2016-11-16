The authorities concerned on Wednesday sacked two cooks of the Government Higher Primary School at Karapanahalli at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) after some students fell ill after consumption of ‘bisiyoota’ on Tuesday.

Cooks Bhagyamma and Rathnamma were removed from the job on charges of dereliction of duty, Aksharadasoha District Officer S.N. Kannaiah told The Hindu. They were sacked straight away from the job as they were not regular government staff, he clarified.

“Both the cooks admitted during enquiry that they did not clean the foodgrains before cooking”, Mr. Kannaiah said.

About 50 students fell ill in the evening, causing panic among the parents. All the students who took ill were hospitalised and then discharged.

“The food samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing”, Mr. Kannaiah said. He appealed to all the cooks of midday meal scheme to clean the utensils and grains properly. Headmasters of the schools also have the responsibility in ensuring this, he added.