Childline India Foundation, the nation’s largest child protection network has launched a five-day campaign titled ‘Childline se dosti’ from November 14 to 18 to promote the involvement of the community in its activities.

Fr. Abraham Arweparambil, director, Malnad Social Service Society, a collaborative organisation that runs the activities of Childline Foundation in the district, said that during the campaign, awareness will be created among the people on using the toll-free telephone number 1098 and dial in to avail of necessary assistance from authorities to rescue children from various problems.

Other activities

The campaign will be inaugurated at San Jose Higher Primary School in the city on November 14. As part of the campaign, a signature collection drive on child rights will be held in Sagar city on November 15. An essay writing competition will be conducted and a documentary on child rights will be screened at Government High School in Milaghatta locality in the city on November 16.

A meeting with stakeholders, including parents, children, police and officials of Department of Women and Child Welfare, will be held on November 17. A programme to create awareness on phone outreach and other services offered by Childline to rescue children will be held at Government High School, B.H. Road on November 18.