Chikkamagaluru police, on Thursday, arrested two persons in connection with the robbery of Rs. 71,000 in cash reported on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Dayanand (28), working in a private finance firm in Chikkamagalur and Prasad (32), a ginger merchant from Hassan. The police recovered Rs.68, 400 in cash and a motorbike from them.

They had robbed Jagadish, manager of Bharat Finance in Chikkamagaluru. They had snatched the cash bag from Jagadish after throwing chilli powder at his face, while he was returning to his office in his two-wheeler after disbursing loan to his clients near Mallanduru.

Jagadish had filed the complaint with Mallanduru police. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody. Chikkamagaluru SP K.Annamalai congratulated the police officers for cracking the case.