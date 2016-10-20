The former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Khage has said that he will not respond to questions on the remarks made by the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad over the induction of Priyank Kharge into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet, after dropping him.

“I don’t know what Mr. Prasad said but Mr. Siddaramaiah will respond to him if he has said something on the induction of Mr. Priyank Kharge,” Mr. Kharge said when reporters sought his response on Mr. Prasad’s remarks criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah for inducting Mr. Priyank Kharge into the Cabinet.

Targeted

Mr. Prasad targeted Mr. Siddaramiah and Mr. Priyank Kharge after tendering his resignation as MLA in Bengaluru on Monday.