in one voice:Bharatiya Janata Party members protesting against Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait in Mandya on Saturday.

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait from the State Cabinet for viewing objectionable images on his phone.

They staged a demonstration on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here on Saturday, raised slogans against the Minister and burnt posters of him.

“Mr. Sait was caught looking at objectionable pictures during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur on Thursday. He must not continue as a Minister,” they said.

Previous incident

The Congress had launched State-wide protests to demand the resignations of the then three BJP ministers – Lakshman Savadi, C.C. Patil and Krishna Palemar – when they were caught watching pornographic videos on a mobile phone during the Assembly proceedings in 2012. Later, the three ministers were instructed to tender their resignations, they said. “We are demanding a similar action from Mr. Siddaramaiah against Mr. Sait,” the agitators said.

According to the agitators, the party will continue to protest against Mr. Sait and the State government if their demand was not met by the Chief Minister.