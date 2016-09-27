Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bidar district on Tuesday. He will also visit affected areas in Kalaburagi district before holding a meeting of officials there. He is expected to reach here by around 11 a.m., Congress sources said. District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre held a preparatory meeting of officials here on Monday.

Irrigation Department officials said that discharge from various barrages in Maharashtra had remained stable at over 10,000 cusecs. They, however, said that weather forecasts predicted medium to heavy rain in the next 48 hours.