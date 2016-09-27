Chief Minister lays foundation stone for developmental works at M.M. hills

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he had offered special prayers to Male Mahadeshwar to find a solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute as soon as possible. He was speaking to presspersons on the M.M. Hills helipad today.

Laying the foundation stone for various development works at M.M. Hills today, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to the request letters sent to him, asking for his intervention in solving the Cauvery issue through dialogue. He said the Union Ministers were requested to put pressure on the PM in this regard.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State had always been at the receiving end of injustice with regard to the Cauvery issue and was evident even today.

He said efforts would be made to convince the Supreme Court about the acute shortage of drinking water in the State owing to which, it was difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu.

More facilities

The CM told the gathering, “Efforts will be made to develop M.M. Hills and to provide more facilities. Priority has been given to develop roads in Hanur region.”

He also assured the people to take steps to fill up lakes and initiated the multi-village drinking water scheme.