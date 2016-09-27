National » Karnataka

Chamarajanagar, September 27, 2016
Updated: September 27, 2016 05:48 IST

Chief Minister lays foundation stone for developmental works at M.M. hills

  • Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he had offered special prayers to Male Mahadeshwar to find a solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute as soon as possible. He was speaking to presspersons on the M.M. Hills helipad today.

Laying the foundation stone for various development works at M.M. Hills today, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to the request letters sent to him, asking for his intervention in solving the Cauvery issue through dialogue. He said the Union Ministers were requested to put pressure on the PM in this regard.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State had always been at the receiving end of injustice with regard to the Cauvery issue and was evident even today.

He said efforts would be made to convince the Supreme Court about the acute shortage of drinking water in the State owing to which, it was difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu.

More facilities

The CM told the gathering, “Efforts will be made to develop M.M. Hills and to provide more facilities. Priority has been given to develop roads in Hanur region.”

He also assured the people to take steps to fill up lakes and initiated the multi-village drinking water scheme.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Karnataka Assembly resolution on Cauvery dispute has no value: former SC judges

Farmers in Raichur happy with healthy red-gram crop, but concerned about price

MLIRC team lifts Aga Khan Hockey cup after 54 years

Release 6,000 cusecs to TN for three days, SC tells Karnataka

Parliamentary panel will examine ramifications of merger of railway and general budget, says Moily

Benefits of welfare schemes should reach more people, aver beneficiaries

90-day Dasara exhibition to begin from Oct 1

Opposition leader Jagadish Shettar criticises George's induction

Cauvery, Mahadayi issue to be focus of BJP Executive Committee meet in October

Proposal to sell breast milk draws flak


Bengaluru

Transport network is the first target during any agitation

BBMP acts at last, tears hoardings

Proposal to sell breast milk draws flak

Scrap yard gutted at Nayandahalli, no casualties

Woman, daughter-in-law killed in Vasanthnagar

Parent-child expedition

Women uninterrupted

Swap in the future

Mud to do

Mangaluru

Three zonal offices to function from October 15

Corporation council approves proposal on office automation

Notification soon on delegation of powers

Benefits of welfare schemes should reach more people, aver beneficiaries

MCC proposes toilets at Hosabettu, Sasihitlu beaches


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Red-gram crop being grown near Ashapur village in Raichur district. PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

Farmers in Raichur happy with healthy red-gram crop, but concerned about price

Lakhs of farmers in Raichur district who had suffered heavy losses last year thanks to pink bollworm pest that devastated their grown Bt co... »