Assessing the damage:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking at damaged crop at Saigaonin Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday. Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa andEshwar Khandre are seen.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

Officials submit copies of preliminary estimation of crop loss

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bidar district on Tuesday.

The CM arrived by a special plane from Hyderabad along with Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa and other officials. They touched down at the Bidar Air Force Station Air Base. At the Air Force Station lounge, district officials explained the gravity of the flood situation to the Chief Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pavan Kumar Malpati submitted copies of the preliminary estimation of crop loss to the Chief Minister and others. District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre, disaster management secretary Gangaram Baderiya, secretary to the Chief Minister Tushar Girinath and others were present.

Later, the Ministers flew over rain-affected areas in Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad and Humnabad taluks. They got down at a helipad prepared near the Saigaon bridge in Bhalki taluk. The Chief Minister visited the new high-level bridge built at Saigaon.

He later addressed a public rally and assured the people of the government being with them in these testing times.

“We are committed to providing quick relief,” he said. He left by helicopter for Kalaburgi later.

The officials said that he would return to Bengaluru by evening.