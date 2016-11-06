Rudramma, wife of the late M.P. Prakash, being felicitated by Labour Minister Santosh Lad, at the valedictory function of the Hampi Utsav on Saturday.— Photo: B.M. Siddalingaswamy

Subro Kamal Mukherjee, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, is of the view that religious and cultural festivals are being celebrated with pomp and gaiety to promote unity in diversity.

Delivering the valedictory address of Hampi Utsav, a three-day mega cultural festival at Hampi, the erstwhile seat of the Vijayanagar empire, on Saturday, Mr. Mukherjee, recalled the glory of Hampi, and said that the utsav was a wonderful programme being organised by the State government which had a long tradition to be cherished.

“Hampi has a vast history and a glorious past. Foreign travellers who visited Hampi have said in their accounts that precious stones were being sold on the streets and Dasara was celebrated on a grand scale. Each and every stone in Hampi sings the saga of Karnataka’s history,” he said.

Organising a cultural festival at Hampi gave a platform for cultural maestros. It also acted as a mirror depicting the rich historical and cultural heritage.

“Hampi festival stands testimony to the political, cultural, religious and social zenith attained by India and provides glimpse of a bygone era to the present-day generation besides bringing relief to the people from their daily sorrows,” he said.

Rudramma, wife of the late M.P. Prakash, was felicitated.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour, and district in-charge, was present.