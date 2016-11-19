The walk will begin from SDM Engineering College at 8 a.m. and will end at SDM Medical Hospital. District Principal and Sessions Judge V. Shreeshanand will flag it off. The programme will focus on the bravehearts protecting the country’s borders. It will also highlight the role of farmers in ensuring food security. A few farmers and family members of soldiers too will be honoured.

SDM medical director Niranjan Kumar on Friday said the walk’s theme this year is ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

SDM Medical College and Hospitals will organise a charity walk in the city on Sunday.

